Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $14.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,875,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,317,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,512,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average is $75.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

