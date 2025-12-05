Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG is Carroll Investors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 6.6% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after buying an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,596,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

NYSE CMG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

