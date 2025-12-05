VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Croban grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Croban now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $23.84.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

