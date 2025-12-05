Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $629.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

