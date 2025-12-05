Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 230,937 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,937 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Waste Connections worth $235,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $755,938,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,468 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,935,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This trade represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays restated a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.32.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:WCN opened at $173.20 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.27 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.65%.Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

