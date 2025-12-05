Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,626 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.51% of Danaher worth $722,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DHR opened at $227.13 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.10.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

