Pinetree Capital Ltd. Acquires 75,000 Shares of TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,480,000. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 45,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $1,022,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 8,501 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $175,970.70.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 3,639 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $75,836.76.

On Monday, November 17th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 20,707 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $422,836.94.

On Friday, November 14th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 18,933 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $383,014.59.

On Thursday, November 13th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 21,035 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $429,324.35.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 8,935 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $178,163.90.

TruBridge Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.59. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

TruBridge last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.48. TruBridge had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TruBridge by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in TruBridge by 221.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TruBridge by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

