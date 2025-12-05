Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI Shares Sold by Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up about 12.7% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 108.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,176.80. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 355,234 shares of company stock worth $36,944,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.27.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

