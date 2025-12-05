Brown Capital Management LLC Has $24.17 Million Stock Position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. $CTKB

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,972 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 5.59% of Cytek Biosciences worth $24,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 992,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 9,698.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.87 million, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Cytek Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Cytek Biosciences Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

