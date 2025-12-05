Terrance Coyne Sells 69,582 Shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance Coyne sold 69,582 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $2,774,234.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,256.20. This represents a 59.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.1%

RPRX stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 562,799 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 34,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $3,603,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

