Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,594,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $946,978,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 14,420.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.42.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

