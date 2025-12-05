Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.3462.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $45.00 price objective on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,096.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

