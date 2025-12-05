uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.4167.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. uniQure has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,975,150. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. The trade was a 25.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth about $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in uniQure by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,320,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

