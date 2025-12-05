Dodge & Cox Invests $93.42 Million in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 877,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,421,000. Dodge & Cox owned 0.36% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 30.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

