Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Fabrinet $FN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,780 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.46% of Fabrinet worth $153,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 663,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,464,000 after buying an additional 336,173 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 599,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 446.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,744,000 after acquiring an additional 417,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.29.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,885. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 22,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $10,034,474.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,952.35. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Up 5.5%

FN stock opened at $471.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $498.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.29.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

