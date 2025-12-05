Copart, Inc. $CPRT Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,159 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Copart worth $135,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

