AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,513 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $252,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 50,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $228.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.