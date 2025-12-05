Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 83,314 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,314 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $144,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

