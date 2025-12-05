Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $228.22 Million Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.90% of Markel Group worth $228,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $357,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,361,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE MKL opened at $2,041.80 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,977.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,962.43.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,565,800. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245 shares of company stock valued at $512,471. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

