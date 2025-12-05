Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 288,134 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288,134 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $191,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,286,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,885,000 after acquiring an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 120.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 704,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,343,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 542,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,758,064. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,007. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,578,700 shares of company stock valued at $231,687,618. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

