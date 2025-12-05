Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $182.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,858 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $182,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $541.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $556.95 and its 200 day moving average is $567.39.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

