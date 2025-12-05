Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.57% of Baidu worth $465,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,618,000. Triata Capital Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,313,000 after buying an additional 375,007 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 777,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,556,000 after acquiring an additional 228,623 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 43.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 591,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,132,000 after purchasing an additional 170,414 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 24th. Arete upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

BIDU opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.71 and a 52 week high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

