Dodge & Cox Takes $622.09 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,470,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,085,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $60,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $3,870,000. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter worth about $42,255,000.

In other news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,223,200. This represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Shares of AMRZ opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

