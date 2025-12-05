Dodge & Cox Buys 327,885 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,396,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,885 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 7.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $692,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,748 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $38,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after purchasing an additional 750,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,728.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 704,334 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.79 per share, with a total value of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Coors purchased 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.