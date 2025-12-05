Dodge & Cox Has $1.27 Billion Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,003,045 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.33% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,269,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,670,449,000 after purchasing an additional 746,732 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,361,677,000 after buying an additional 375,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,091,391,000 after buying an additional 206,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.