GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Stock Position Lifted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982,441 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.16% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $1,745,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

