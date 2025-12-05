Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,199 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 1.6% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 6.75% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $2,871,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.57 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

