Dodge & Cox Sells 2,638,596 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,477,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,638,596 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 2.14% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $2,644,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,246,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.40%.Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.