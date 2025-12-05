Dodge & Cox Sells 2,638,596 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,477,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,638,596 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 2.14% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $2,644,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,246,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
BUD stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
