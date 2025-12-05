Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Dodge & Cox grew its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,121,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,695 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 10.15% of Baxter International worth $1,578,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Baxter International by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Baxter International Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of BAX stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.