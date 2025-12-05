Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,401,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 953,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.25% of Suncor Energy worth $1,026,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.46. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
