LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,969,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.28% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $981,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley purchased 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 67,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,489.28. The trade was a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $79.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

