Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 29,520 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2025

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 3.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Paycom Software worth $109,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.