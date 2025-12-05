Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 29,520 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,520 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for about 3.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Paycom Software worth $109,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

