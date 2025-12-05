Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,201 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Hasbro worth $94,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Hasbro by 489.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 187.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 58.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

