Brown Capital Management LLC Has $133.27 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. AppFolio makes up 3.9% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of AppFolio worth $133,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 5.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,105,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,425,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 0.3%

APPF opened at $235.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $326.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,147.36. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,059. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings raised AppFolio from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APPF

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.