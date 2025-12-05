Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $87,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $269.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.47 and a 200-day moving average of $267.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

