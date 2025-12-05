Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Rollins worth $70,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,239,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,239,000 after purchasing an additional 503,433 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,446,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,657,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,224,000 after buying an additional 1,649,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rollins in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,395 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $138,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,467.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5%

ROL opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

