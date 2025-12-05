Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,422 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $74,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $136.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

