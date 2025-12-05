Brown Capital Management LLC Has $47.68 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $47,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Zacks Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.1%

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $216.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,344.08. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

