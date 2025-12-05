Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 16,752 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the quarter. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of TransMedics Group worth $60,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 145,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $540,323.90. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares in the company, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $435,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $143.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

