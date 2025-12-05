Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 94,825 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,825 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 2.4% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Bio-Techne worth $80,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 506.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 134.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $68.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

