First Trust Advisors LP Has $167.76 Million Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of Hubbell worth $167,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 185.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $484.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

