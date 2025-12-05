Dodge & Cox Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,818,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,876,469 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.9% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 2.48% of Gilead Sciences worth $3,416,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $122.62 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

