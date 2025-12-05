Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the quarter. Valley National Bancorp makes up about 4.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Valley National Bancorp worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11,831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Valley National Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.47 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

