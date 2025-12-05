Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Byline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $293,121.92. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Abraham sold 23,400 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $629,226.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,536.98. The trade was a 37.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

BY opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

