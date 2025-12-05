First Trust Advisors LP Sells 231,983 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $140,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Dell Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $2,969,467.76. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0%

DELL stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

