First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137,256 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $143,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $7,770,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.3%

HII opened at $316.19 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

