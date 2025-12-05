First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Exelon worth $163,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,122,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $285,428,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 192.7% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 506.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,959 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $117,274,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

