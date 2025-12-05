First Trust Advisors LP Has $159.40 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.09% of Qualys worth $159,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 545,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 23,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $162.00 price target on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Shares of QLYS opened at $149.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,272. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $1,100,304.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,567.66. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,324 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

