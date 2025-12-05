First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,347 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $149,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $340.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.27 and its 200 day moving average is $296.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lifted their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

