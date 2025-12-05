AT&T Inc. $T Stock Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $146,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

T opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

